Russian-backed separatists in east Ukraine's Donetsk said on Thursday that four civilians had been killed by Ukrainian shelling over the previous day.

According to a message posted on an official separatist Telegram channel, four people were killed and another 11 wounded between 08:00 local time on Wednesday and 08:00 on Thursday.

Reuters could not verify battlefield reports.

Donetsk city has been controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014. Ukrainian forces continue to hold positions on the city's outskirts.

Separatist authorities have accused Ukraine of shelling Donetsk city on multiple occasions, including at a bus stop earlier this month. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)



Reuters