Russia will export more than 22 billion cubic metres of natural gas to China this year via the Power of Siberia 1 pipeline, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

Novak also said agreements were being finalised on the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline project which would increase the capacity for such supplies. (Reporting by Vladimir SOldatkin Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Hugh Lawson)