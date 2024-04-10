Russia hit two energy sites in aerial strikes on southern Ukraine overnight, officials said on Wednesday, the latest in Moscow's targeting of the country's power network.

"The enemy attacked energy facilities in the south of the country," Ukraine's energy ministry said in a statement.

It said a substation in Mykolaiv was targeted as well as generation and production facilities in the Odesa region.

The attack caused two power lines to be cut off, resulting in temporary outages for some energy users in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

Ukraine's air force said Russia fired 17 drones and three missiles at its territory overnight.

Moscow has heavily targeted Ukraine's energy facilities over recent months, launching some of its biggest aerial strikes of the two-year war.

It has called them "retaliation" for Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian border regions and oil refineries.

Kyiv says its strikes are legitimate, seeking to disrupt the supply of fuel used by Russia's military.