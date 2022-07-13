* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that Russian forces shot down three Ukrainian military jets over eastern Ukraine.

Russian fighter jets destroyed an Su-25 and Su-24 - both Soviet-era jets used by the Ukrainian air force - over the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine and a Mig-29, another Soviet-designed fighter aircraft, in the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine, the defence ministry said in a daily briefing.

Reuters was not able to verify the reports. (Reporting by Reuters)



