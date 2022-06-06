Russia said on Monday it would respond to Western deliveries of long-range weapons to Ukraine by pushing back Ukrainian forces further from Russia's border.

"The longer the range of the systems that will be delivered, the further we will move back the Nazis from that line from which threats to Russian-speakers and the Russian Federation may come," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference.

Since the start of its invasion, Russia has said it aims to clear Ukraine of Nazis, a line rejected by Kyiv and the West as baseless war propaganda. (Reporting by Reuters)



Reuters