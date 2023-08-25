PHOTO
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday that its forces had downed 73 Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours, after a night of mass drone attacks focused on the Russian-held Crimea peninsula. (Reporting by Reuters Writing by Felix Light)
