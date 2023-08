Russia's defence ministry said on Friday its forces hit a location where "foreign mercenaries" were quartered in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, after Kyiv said a Russian missile struck a hotel on Thursday evening, leaving one dead and 16 injured.

Local media reported the damaged building was Reikartz Hotel in the Zaporizhzhia city centre on the bank of the Dnipro River. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)