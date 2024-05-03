The Russian defence ministry said on Friday that its air defence forces destroyed six drones that Ukraine launched overnight.

Five of the drones were downed over the Belgorod region that borders Ukraine and one over the Crimean Peninsula, the defence ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

The ministry did not provide any details on possible damage due to the attack.

Reuters could not immediately verify the Russian defence ministry's comments.

Russia rarely discloses information about the full impact of Ukraine's attacks on its territory and infrastructure. Kyiv officials say targeting Russia's military, energy and transport infrastructure undermines Moscow's war effort. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)



