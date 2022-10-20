Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that European Union weapons supplies to Kyiv made the bloc party to the conflict in Ukraine and that countries pumping Ukraine with weapons were "sponsors of terrorism".

In a briefing in Moscow, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova repeated Moscow's aggressive criticism of the West for shipping billions of dollars worth of advanced arms to Ukraine to help Kyiv defend itself against Russia's eight-month military campaign. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones)



