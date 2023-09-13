PHOTO
Russia said on Wednesday that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi would visit Moscow on Sept. 18 for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Russia said on Wednesday
PHOTO
Russia said on Wednesday that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi would visit Moscow on Sept. 18 for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.