Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia is ready for talks on the post-conflict settlement of the Ukraine crisis at a military forum in Beijing on Monday.

Speaking at the Xiangshan Forum, China's largest annual military diplomacy event, Shoigu added that Russia is also ready for talks on further 'co-existence' with the West. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Sydney; Writing by Laurie Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)