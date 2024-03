A Russian energy ministry official told a parliament meeting on Tuesday there were plans to defend oil and gas facilities with missile systems.

Russian oil refining capacity shut down in the wake of Ukrainian drone attacks in the first quarter amounts to about 4.6 million tons (370,500 barrels per day), or some 7% of the total, Reuters calculations show. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; and Alex Richardson)