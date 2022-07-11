Russia has registered 3,097 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 634 hospitalisations and 38 deaths in the past 24 hours, the coronavirus response headquarters said in a statement on Monday.

A statement carried by Interfax news agency said that, the number of hospitalisations has grown in 26 Russian constituent territories, decreased in 35, and remained unchanged in 24.

Meanwhile, 2,296 patient have recovered in the past 24 hours, down 8 percent from the day before, the headquarters said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Russia has seen a total of 18,465,308 cases of COVID-19, including 381,621 deaths and 17,890,856 recoveries.



