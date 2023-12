Russia launched a massive combined air attack on Ukraine on Friday, using drones and several types of missiles, Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said.

Hypersonic, cruise and ballistic missiles, including X-22 type, which are extremely hard to intercept, were used, he said in televised comments.

Blasts were officially reported in Ukraine's capital, the northern city of Kharkiv, western Lviv and eastern Dnipro. (Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; editing by Jason Neely)