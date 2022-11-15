Russia's central bank chief said on Tuesday that the regulator is trying to gradually bring the pace of price rises down, but is in "no hurry" in its battle with inflation.

In a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday, Elvira Nabiullina warned inflation would likely remain elevated for some time as the economy undergoes what she has called a "massive structural transformation", in the face of unprecedented western sanctions.

Inflation is currently running at 12.5% on an annual basis - ahead of the bank's official 4% target. (Reporting by Reuters)



