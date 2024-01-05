Russia hit the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv with non-Russian made missiles, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said on Friday according to a report by Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne.

"We are conducting all the necessary examinations. I will say for now that the markings have been erased from these missiles, but what we can see (is that) the country which produced it is not the Russian Federation," Suspilne cited Synehubov as saying. (Reporting by Max Hunder and Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Alex Richardson)