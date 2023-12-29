PHOTO
Russia launched approximately 110 missiles on Friday in one of its biggest air attacks on Ukraine, with most of them being shot down, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.
(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; editing by Jason Neely)
