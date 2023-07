Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday it was expelling nine diplomats from Finland, Russia's neighbour and NATO's newest member, in a tit-for-tat measure.

The ministry said it had summoned the Finnish ambassador to object to what it called Helsinki's anti-Russian stance.

Finland said last month it was expelling nine Russian diplomats, accusing them of working on intelligence missions. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Toby Chopra)