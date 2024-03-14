The Russian-controlled management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant said on Thursday that a critical infrastructure facility at the plant was shelled by the Ukrainian army.

An explosive device was dropped in the area of the fence where diesel fuel tanks are located, the nuclear plant's management said, adding that IAEA experts at the nuclear plant had been notified about the shelling.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify battlefield reports from either side. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)




