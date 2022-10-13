Russian troops are likely attempting to consolidate along a new front line west of the village of Mylove in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson, the British Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

"Heavy fighting continues along this line, especially at the western end where Ukrainian advances mean Russia's flank is no longer protected by the Inhulets River," the ministry said in its intelligence update on Twitter. (Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)



