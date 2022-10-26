Russia on Wednesday banned dealings in the shares or share capital of 45 banks or banking units, all either owned by parties in countries that Russia terms "unfriendly" or owned through foreign capital.

They included Russian units of Intesa, Credit Suisse, Raiffeisen and Unicredit Bank , as well as the Russian Yandex-Bank and Ozon-Bank.

The list followed a decree issued on Aug. 5 by President Vladimir Putin banning dealings in stakes in the financial and energy sectors owned by parties in "unfriendly" countries unless specific permission was given. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Louise Heavens)



