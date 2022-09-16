* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

The Russian rouble weakened slightly in early trade on Friday, hovering near the key 60 mark against the dollar, as investors awaited clues from the central bank's rate-setting meeting.

At 0728 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 59.97 and eased 0.2% to trade at 59.90 against the euro.

The central bank is in focus as it is expected to cut the key rate for the fifth time this year after an emergency hike to 20% days after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The Reuters poll showed the market, on average, expects the Bank of Russia to lower the rate by 50 basis points to 7.5% , but higher inflationary expectations among Russian households may limit the room for monetary easing.

"We expect the CBR to keep the key rate on hold at 8.00% today and assign a 60% probability to the outcome, while there is a 40% subjective probability of a cut," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

Geopolitics is also in focus as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are set to address fellow leaders at a summit in Uzbekistan on Friday.

On the stock market, dollar-denominated RTS index slid 0.3% to 1,284.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% lower at 2,445.1 points.

The MOEX index remains in the mid-term growing trend, but in the short term "it is stuck in a relatively narrow band. To continue growth, the index needs to break through the 2,480–2,500 range," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)