Romania's Constitutional Court upheld on Wednesday a government bill that changes taxation and cuts some state spending from 2024 in an effort to lower the budget deficit, rejecting a challenge from an opposition party.

The government has estimated the changes will generate additional revenue worth some 20 billion lei ($4.26 billion) next year, while the IMF said earlier this month the European Union state needs further measures to increase its tax revenues. ($1 = 4.6933 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)