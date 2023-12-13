Romania's consumer price inflation came in at +6.72% on the year in November versus +8.07% in the previous month, below expectations, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Wednesday.

The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts put Romanian inflation at +7.30% year-on-year, above the central bank's 1.5%-3.5% target.

Data showed prices fell 0.01% on the month in November, with food prices down 0.16%, non-food prices down 0.07%, and services up 0.39%. (Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega, Antonis Pothitos, and Adrianna Ebert in Gdansk)