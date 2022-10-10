PARIS - French carmaker Renault and its partner Nissan said they were in talks about the future of their alliance that include consideration by the Japanese automaker of investing in a new Renault electric-vehicle venture.

Renault shares rose by as much as 6% in early trading, making the stock the best performer on France's benchmark CAC-40 equity index. They were up 2.2% by 0838 GMT.

The talks between the two automakers, which could prompt the biggest reset in the alliance since the 2018 arrest of longtime executive Carlos Ghosn, have included consideration of Renault selling some of its stake in Nissan, two people with knowledge of the discussions said.

In a joint statement, Renault and Nissan said they were "engaged in trustful discussions around several initiatives" including a potential Nissan investment in the Renault EV venture and what they called "structural improvements" in the alliance.

Renault CEO Luca De Meo, who was in Japan over the weekend, and Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida have been central to talks about reshaping the terms of the alliance, a person familiar with the talks said,

Renault is looking to win Nissan as an investor in a new EV venture it is setting up alongside a separate combustion engine business, essentially splitting out the higher-growth and investment-hungry portion of its auto business.

In exchange for investing in that unit, Nissan is looking to Renault to reduce its stake in the Japanese automaker, a person familiar with the talks said.

The French dominance of the alliance has long been a point of contention for Nissan, which wants Renault to cut its Nissan stake to 15% to draw level with its own holding in Renault, the source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

For Nissan, the talks could represent a chance to reset a structure that many executives at the Japanese automaker have seen as unbalanced, given the way vehicle development work between the two companies has progressed in recent years.

Nissan may consider raising funds to buy back the shares held by Renault, one person told Reuters.

Renault and Nissan declined to comment beyond their joint statement.

Negotiations between the two sides are expected to continue ahead of a Nov. 8 Renault investor presentation, when the company is expected to update on its new EV unit.

Renault owns about 43% of Nissan, which in turn owns 15% of its French ally. The French state also owns 15% of Renault.

Any sale of a stake in Nissan to take Renault's holding to 15% - which at current market prices would be worth $3.8 billion - would not affect their continued cooperation, the source said.

Nissan may need to raise funds to buy the shares back from Renault, the source added.

The source said Mitsubishi, another partner in the alliance between Renault and Nissan, was also considering taking a single-digit percent stake in Renault's EV unit.

At the beginning of the year, Nissan and Renault detailed plans to invest $26 billion over the next five years in electric car development.

Nissan is set to launch the Ariya crossover, its first EV since the pioneering Leaf, in the U.S. market in coming weeks. The launch of that vehicle was delayed by about a year because of shortages of semiconductors, Nissan has said.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Gilles Guillaume, writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Barbara Lewis, Robert Birsel)