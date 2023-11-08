PHOTO
Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive General Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge Editing by Gareth Jones)
The Kremlin said on Wednesday
PHOTO
Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive General Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge Editing by Gareth Jones)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.