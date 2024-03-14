President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called on Russians to vote in upcoming presidential elections to show their patriotism.

"I am asking you to come vote and express your patriotic and civic duty... for the future of our beloved Russia," he said in a video address aired on Russian state television. "To participate in elections today is to show your patriotic sentiments".

Russia holds a presidential vote on March 15-17 that is all but certain to hand Putin, who has ruled the country since the turn of the century, another six-year term.