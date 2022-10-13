Power has largely been restored across Ukraine following this week's attacks by Russia on Ukrainian energy facilities, the head of the Ukrainian grid operator said on Thursday.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chief Executive Officer of Ukrenergo, told national television that some repair work was continuing on damaged infrastructure but supplies had been widely restored.

"We have essentially restored power supply 100% to all our regions, as of last night. This is the biggest joy energy workers can have right now," he said.

Kudrytskyi said Monday's attacks across Ukraine could be "the biggest attack on an energy system... in the history of the world."

Russia pounded energy facilities across the country on Monday in rush-hour attacks, and also struck apartment blocks and a major road intersection in the capital Kyiv. At least 20 people were killed in Monday's attacks, emergency services said.

The government has urged Ukrainians to conserve energy since those attacks, and Ukrainian officials have reported more Russian strikes on energy infrastructure since then.

Kudrystskyi said more Russian attacks were possible on energy facilities, so civilians should continue to limit their energy use.

Accusing Russian energy workers of helping the Russian military select its targets, he said: "I can tell from the character of the damage that (Russian energy workers) helped to choose the targets."

Russia did not immediately comment on his remarks. It has denied deliberately targeting civilians in Ukraine. (Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage)



