Interest rates in Poland should rise further given the current economic situation, rate-setter Joanna Tyrowicz said on Friday.

"Clearly, our current economic situation calls for (interest rates) increases. By what amount has to be decided," she told private radio RMF FM.

The central bank governor earlier said that in October the bank could hold rates or raise them by a quarter of a percentage point. (Reporting by Anna Koper and Pawel Florkiewicz)