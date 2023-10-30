PHOTO
Deputy Finance Minister Artur Sobon expects inflation in Poland to fall to around 7% in October, he told private broadcaster Radio Zet on Monday. (Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Alan Charlish)
