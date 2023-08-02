Poland's mBank expects a drop in write-offs in future quarters from those in the second quarter, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

CEO Cezary Stypulkowski also said the bank hopes to offer 2% mortgage loans in September, a special product with state subsidised instalments.

"Adjustments to the systems operated by the bank are in progress. We hope that in September we will be able operationally to offer the loan," said Stypulkowski.

He added that for the bank's customers, this is an important product to offer.

An act on state aid for first-time homebuyers came into force in Poland on July 1.

(Reporting by Anna Banacka; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)



