Poland said on Tuesday that two pairs of F-16 fighter jets and an allied air tanker were put into action to protect Polish airspace amid Russian strikes on Ukraine. (Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz)
Poland said on Tuesday
