Russian missile strikes hit several Ukrainian cities overnight, killing at least two in the city of Dnipro, officials said Friday.

While Russia regularly bombed Ukrainian cities and infrastructure last winter, massive strikes had become less common in recent months.

Most of the fighting is now in the east for control of the industrial Donbass region, in particular the city of Bakhmut, which has been almost completely destroyed.

Missiles "killed civilians again in the city of Dnipro", city mayor Borys Filatov said Friday on Telegram, adding: "A young woman and a three-year-old child died."

Air defence systems were also activated in the capital Kyiv, according to local officials, who called on residents to stay safe.

"According to preliminary data, 11 cruise missiles were destroyed in Kyiv airspace. In addition to the missiles, two drones were shot down," the municipality said on Telegram.

In Uman, a central city of 80,000 inhabitants, a video broadcast by Ukrainian media showed a gutted apartment building with rubble on the ground.

"An enemy missile hit a residential building. Information about the victims is being clarified," Zoya Vovk, spokesperson for the regional police, said on Telegram.