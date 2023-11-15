Russia fired three missiles at Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region on Wednesday morning, killing one person and injuring at least seven others, the governor said.

Houses, cars and outhouses near the strike sites were damaged by a blast wave and debris in an attack that lasted about half an hour and hit a civilian facility, governor Yuriy Malashko said.

"As of this moment, we know of one person killed and seven injured, including women," he said on Telegram messenger.

Moscow denies targeting civilians. Ukraine regularly reports that Russian missile and drone strikes have killed and hurt civilians and damaged civilian infrastructure during the full-scale war launched by Russia in February 2022. (Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; editing by Tom Balmforth and Bernadette Baum)



