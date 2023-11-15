At least one person was killed in an overnight Russian missile strike that hit an apartment building in eastern Ukraine, authorities said on Wednesday.

Five others, including a child, were rescued but at least one person is believed to be trapped under the rubble after the attack on the town of Selydove, northwest of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

A four-storey building was heavily damaged, he said on Telegram.

Iryna Shushura, a police paramedic, told Reuters on the scene that two strikes had occurred at around 1 a.m. One hit the building and another landed about 100 meters away.

Rescuers early on Wednesday were clearing the rubble and warned residents against approaching the structure, which appeared to have been obliterated by the impact.

A large crane assisted workers in clearing a mass of loose rubble from where the top floor once had been. Many onlookers were shocked, some cried.

"There were no soldiers living there, only civilians," said Olha, a 64-year-old woman who lives next door to the building and knew the woman who had been killed.

"People have been left with nothing."

Russia has carried out regular missile and drone strikes on population centres behind the front line of its 21-month-old invasion of Ukraine. (Reporting by Max Hunder and Ivan Lyubysh-Kirdey; writing by Dan Peleschuk; editing by Christina Fincher and Angus MacSwan)



