Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, Father's Day, thanked all "strong and brave" soldiers fighting Russia's invasion, and hoped all dads would eventually return from the front.

"Thank you to every Ukrainian father, to every Ukrainian family for our strong and brave soldiers who defended Ukraine's independence, and fight for the life of Ukraine!" Zelensky said on social media.

He posted a video by United24, a government initiative to raise donations, which showed Ukrainian soldiers returning from home, hugging children.

"I wish for our fathers to live long and healthy lives. And for every father who is on the front line to come home," Zelensky said.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Western estimates suggest around 150,000 dead and wounded on each side.