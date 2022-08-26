Britain's new prime minister will need to act urgently to address the issue of soaring energy prices, the chief executive of energy regulator Ofgem Jonathan Brearley said on Friday, warning prices looked set to rise further.

"The prime minister, with his or her ministerial team, will need to act urgently and decisively to address this. All of us, with the government, need to get ahead of this problem and manage it on behalf of customers," he told BBC Radio, after Ofgem announced average annual household energy bills will rise by 80% from October to 3,549 pounds. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Kate Holton)



