Berlin - Nearly 5 billion euros worth of assets, company holdings and account balances have been blocked in Germany since the start of the war in Ukraine due to related sanctions on Russia, according to a finance ministry letter seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The ministry did not provide exact details or a month-by-month breakdown for the 4.88 billion euros ($4.75 billion) it said had been blocked since the war's start on Feb. 24.

Under a law aimed at improving sanctions enforcement that entered effect in May, sanctioned individuals are required to disclose their assets or else face fines and jail time. However, according to government representatives, this has yet to happen.

According to the letter from the parliamentary state secretary, the ministry was aware of such disclosures being received by the German central bank and the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control, but did not give details.

($1 = 1.0277 euros)

