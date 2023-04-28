NatWest posted better than expected profit for the first three months of 2023, demonstrating resilience despite unease about Britain's economic outlook amid persistent inflation.

NatWest reported pretax profit of 1.8 billion pounds ($2.25 billion) for the first quarter, above the 1.6 billion pound average of analyst forecasts compiled by the bank and up on 1.2 billion pounds the prior year.

The results chime with rival Barclays, which beat forecasts on Thursday thanks to higher income from its consumer businesses as more people spent on credit cards in Britain and the United States.

NatWest said it saw some 19.8 billion pounds in deposit outflows in the quarter, which it blamed on the disposal of Ulster Bank, customer tax payments and competition from other banks for savers' money.

Bank investors are wary that inflation remains stubbornly high in Britain, squeezing household budgets and raising the risks of borrowers falling behind on loan repayments.

High prices also raise the chances of Bank of England interest rates staying higher for longer, pushing up borrowing costs and further crimping consumer spending power.

"By monitoring customer behaviour and looking closely for signs of financial distress, we are able to put in place proactive measures to help those who are struggling right now," NatWest chief executive Alison Rose said.

The state-backed bank set aside 70 million pounds to cover potential loan defaults, compared to a small release of cash reserves the prior year.

But NatWest said loan arrears remained low and the charge was below the 144 million pounds booked in the previous quarter. ($1 = 0.8013 pounds) (Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Sinead Cruise and Lawrence White)



