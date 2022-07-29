Russia and Saudi Arabia remain firmly committed to the goals of the OPEC+ agreement to preserve market stability and balance supply and demand in the global oil markets, the Russian government said in a statement on Friday.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman to discuss the two countries' cooperation within the OPEC+ agreement, which sets quotas for oil production in a bid to balance global prices. (Reporting by Reuters)



