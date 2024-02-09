Euro zone bond yields hit multi-week highs on Friday, and money markets priced in less than a 50% chance of a first European Central Bank rate cut in April after several rate-setters warned the ECB must avoid easing monetary policy too early.

The ECB still needs more evidence that inflation is heading back to its 2% target before it can cut interest rates, even if there is growing confidence that price pressures are easing, two key policymakers said on Thursday.

Fresh U.S. figures confirmed the underlying labour market strength despite a recent spike in layoffs, triggering expectations that the Federal Reserve will take time before easing monetary policy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Sunday the U.S. central bank must be prudent.

Markets are pricing in a 48% chance of a rate cut in April, having fully priced in such a move at the end of January.

Germany’s Bund yield rose 2 bps to 2.37% after hitting its highest level since early December at 2.389%. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Amanda Cooper) ;))



