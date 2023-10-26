Mercedes-Benz is seeing lower than expected consumer adoption rates for electric vehicles, its Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said on Thursday, describing the EV market as a "pretty brutal space".

The company remained committed to its EV targets but could benefit from its combustion engine portfolio if margins on EVs remained lower than previously assumed, he said.

"With some traditional players selling BEV vehicles below the level of ICE (internal combustion engine cars)... this is a pretty brutal space," Wilhelm said. "I can hardly imagine the current status quo is fully sustainable for everybody."

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Rachel More)



