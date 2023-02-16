BERLIN - Lufthansa plans to cancel 34,000 flights in the summer half-year, German business weekly WirtschaftsWoche said on Thursday, adding the number could increase as cancellations at its Eurowings and SWISS units might be added.

"Lufthansa has adjusted the 2023 summer flight schedule from Frankfurt and Munich," the paper quoted a Lufthansa spokesperson as saying.

The exact extent could not be determined "as further daily cancellations can always be added," the person told WirtschaftsWoche.

