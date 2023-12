Lufthansa ordered 80 planes from Boeing and Airbus plus future purchasing options for a total value of $9 billion, the German flagship carrier said on Tuesday.

The deal provides for 40 Boeing 737-8 MAX and 40 Airbus A220-300s to be delivered in 2026-2032.

It also includes 120 future purchasing options for both Boeing and Airbus. (Reporting by Andrey Sychev Editing by Madeline Chambers)