UK's FTSE 100 edged lower on Thursday as Standard Chartered led a slide in bank stocks and Unilever led a drop in consumer shares after the two blue-chip companies posted disappointing earnings.

The FTSE 100 declined 0.8% by 0709 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 dipped 0.6%, extending losses to a third straight day.

Shares of Standard Chartered dropped 12.8%, the most on the FTSE 100, after the UK lender flagged a 33% drop in pre-tax profit in the third quarter.

The broader banks index dropped 3.1%, leading declines.

Unilever met market expectations for third-quarter sales growth after raising prices at a slower rate but failed to win back shoppers who traded down to cheaper products.

The Dove soap maker's shares fell 3.1%, while the personal care, drug and grocery stores index lost 1.9%.

Industrial metal miners also slipped 0.3% on a stronger dollar.

WPP, the world's largest ad group, cut its full-year outlook for the second quarter in a row, taking its shares down 4.4%. (Reporting by Khushi Singh; Editing by Savio D'Souza)



