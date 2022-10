Several explosions hit the centre of Kyiv on Monday morning, mayor Vitali Klitschko said, with a Reuters witness reporting a cloud of black smoke rising from buildings.

"Several explosions in the Shevchenskivskyi district - in the centre of the capital," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. "Details later." (Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Kim Coghill)