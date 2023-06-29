The Kremlin said on Thursday there was a constant threat of "provocations" from the Ukrainian side regarding the nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking at a regular news briefing, said that inspectors had recently been at the site to check on the safety of the plant, which is controlled by Russian forces but is near the frontline of fighting in southern Ukraine.

The U.N. atomic energy agency has frequently appealed to both sides to avoid shelling in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest. (Reporting by Reuters Writing by Gareth Jones)



