The Kremlin said on Friday that it did not believe that a change at the top of Ukraine's military leadership would alter the outcome of what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday saidhe had replaced the country's outgoing armed forces commander General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi with Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi. (Reporting by Reuters Writing by Felix Light Editing by Andrew Osborn)