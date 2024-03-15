The Kremlin said on Friday that Ukrainian attacks on the Russian border region of Belgorod were designed to destabilise the situation while Russia votes in a three-day presidential election between Friday and Sunday.

Fighting and shelling in Belgorod, a frontier province that has come under regular attack from Ukraine, has increased in recent days, with both sides saying that Ukrainian forces crossed the border to attack Russian territory on Thursday. (Reporting by Reuters Writing by Felix Light Editing by Andrew Osborn)



