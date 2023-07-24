The Kremlin said on Monday Russia would press on with what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine and achieve all of its aims despite Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comment when asked how Russia would respond to a drone attack on the Russian capital in the early hours of Monday morning which it blamed on Ukraine.

Russia said two non-residential buildings had been hit in the attack.

Separately, Russia said Ukraine tried to attack the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula overnight using 17 drones, but that the attack had been foiled. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)